Macquarie Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.03.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 197.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 723.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.