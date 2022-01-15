Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,277. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

