Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.11. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1,085 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.