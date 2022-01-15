Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.32

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.32 and traded as low as $15.62. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 2,101 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

