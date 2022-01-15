ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of ManpowerGroup worth $48,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,150,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

