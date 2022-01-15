Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 0.2%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.27. 2,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

