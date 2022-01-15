Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.24.

NYSE MRO opened at $19.47 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 57,480 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 987,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700,586 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 408,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

