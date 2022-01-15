Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

