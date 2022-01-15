Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE MCS opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $552.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.79. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.