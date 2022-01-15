MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $369.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $371.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

