Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 91.4% in December

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMMW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,840. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.