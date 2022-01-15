Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 143,896 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.38% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $161,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

