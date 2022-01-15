Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139,525 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $238,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

