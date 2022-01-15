Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,268,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $215,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

