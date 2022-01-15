Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 223,419 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $194,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

