Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,636. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

