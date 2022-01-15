Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes $340,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.35.

KLAC stock opened at $445.00 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.