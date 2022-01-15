Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

