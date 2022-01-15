Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,385,900 shares, a growth of 296.1% from the December 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,929.5 days.

Shares of MZDAF stock remained flat at $$8.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

