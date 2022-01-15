McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. McAfee has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in McAfee by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McAfee by 1,727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 354,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in McAfee by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 180,368 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

