Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $26,000 Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

