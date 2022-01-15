Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.75

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

