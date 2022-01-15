Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

MTOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 317,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

