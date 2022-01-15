MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Hits $20.39 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $466,085.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,193,618,504 coins and its circulating supply is 3,023,099,568 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

