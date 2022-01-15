Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.05

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.05 and traded as high as C$67.56. Metro shares last traded at C$66.99, with a volume of 260,295 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF boosted their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The company has a market cap of C$16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.16.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

