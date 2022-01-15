MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.84

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 48964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 740,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 206,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,936,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 141,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

