MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.02). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 5,292,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.