MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Cap of $833,935.48

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $833,935.48 and approximately $187.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00115486 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,368,871 coins and its circulating supply is 165,066,943 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

