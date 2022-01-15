Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $350.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.20. 39,823,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,878,660. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

