Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

