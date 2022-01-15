Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

