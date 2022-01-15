Mike J. Watts Sells 206,356 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) insider Mike J. Watts sold 206,356 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £51,589 ($70,027.15).

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 26.60 ($0.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.36. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.65 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHAR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

