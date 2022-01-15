Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

