MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

INKT opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

