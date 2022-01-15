Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.94 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $45,398.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $380.81 or 0.00877256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 39,230 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

