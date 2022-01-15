Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

