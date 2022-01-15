Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Up 8.3%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 1,127,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,169,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$81.35 million and a P/E ratio of 37.27.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

