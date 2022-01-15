Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 276 ($3.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.84) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.84).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 213.60 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($5.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.57.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,441.02).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

