Mizuho Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $178.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $161.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $401,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.