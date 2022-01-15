MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.50

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 627470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.53).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.61 million and a PE ratio of -11.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 16,300 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £7,498 ($10,177.82). Also, insider Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 26,041 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £10,155.99 ($13,785.79). Insiders purchased a total of 84,894 shares of company stock worth $3,765,390 in the last three months.

About MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH)

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

