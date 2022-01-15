MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 3.88% of StoneBridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAC stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

