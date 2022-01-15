MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $2.97 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $9.86 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

