MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $56,000 in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.74 on Friday. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VGZ shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.