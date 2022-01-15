MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 25,000 Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.36% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the second quarter worth about $544,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PICC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

