MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARTEU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at $4,012,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at $500,000.

ARTEU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

