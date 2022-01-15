Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.71.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

