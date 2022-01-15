Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 5.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $289,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,412 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

