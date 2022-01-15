Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

NYSE:VRTV opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.