Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

