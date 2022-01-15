Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 84.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.04 million, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

